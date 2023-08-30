WKU holds vigil for Ayanna Morgan; alleged shooter still unfound

Those who knew Morgan say they hope she is remembered most for her bright attitude and love of everyone.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been just over a month since Western Kentucky University student Ayanna Morgan was shot at the Muse Apartments on Russellville Road. The university honored her with a candlelit vigil Tuesday evening.

“She was very cheerful, we would always have a fun time together. She was someone I could lean on whenever I needed a smile on my face,” said one of Morgan’s friends Khajzan Taylor.

The vigil, held at Guthrie Bell Tower, included a rendition of “Amazing Grace” at the request of Morgan’s mother and 21 seconds of silence, Morgan’s age when she was shot.

“It was of the utmost importance that we made sure that we honor her the way that her family remembered her, the way that her friends remembered her, and the impact that she made on campus,” said WKU’s Speaker of the Senate Sydney Denney.

“She wasn’t just a number, she wasn’t just a student ID, she was a person,” Taylor said. “She was someone who loved to go to school, she was very determined to make it in life and she was a very cheerful person.”

Kobee Lancaster is currently in custody, having been accused of running over Morgan during the attack. Malik Jones, her alleged shooter, is still wanted by police.

“There’s nothing that’s ever going to bring my daughter back,” said Morgan’s mother Misha Baskerville. “I think this is going to be a lifelong journey, a lifelong thing, a lifelong task. The immediate justice of course is for the perpetrators to be caught, charged, and sentenced.”

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued July 25, with Bowling Green Police labeling him armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Those with any information on Jones or his whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.

