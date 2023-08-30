A wonderful Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures remain COOL into our morning commute! We’ll see the mid to upper 50s across the region as the sun begins to rise.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for those in Tompkinsville, Burkesville, and Albany until 9am CST. Visibility will be impacted for those to our east, so please use extra caution driving! The rest of us will see plenty of sun with highs in the low to mid 80s later. Thursday will be our last refreshing day before we crank up the heat just in time for Friday and Labor Day weekend. Highs return to the low 90s through Labor Day and Tuesday.

