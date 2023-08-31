Allen County repaves Blankenship Road using recycled tires

The county has used RMA in projects in the past, repaving New Buck Creek Road with the same...
The county has used RMA in projects in the past, repaving New Buck Creek Road with the same method. In the latest installation, they also paved a section of the road with conventional asphalt to compare the two methods overtime and test the longevity of RMA.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Blankenship Road in Adolphus was recently repaved with a grant from the State of Kentucky’s Department of Environment and Energy.

It allows Allen County to use rubberized asphalt made from recycled tires. Allen County Judge Executive Dennis Harper said that by using this method, the county was able to save at least $60,000.

Aside from monetary savings, studies have shown that there are multiple benefits to rubber asphalt as opposed to conventional asphalt.

“What they’ve seen so far is that the RMA, Rubber Modified Asphalt, is holding up pretty well. It’s more flexible, it stays black longer,” Harper said. “This is just a great way to get rid of some of the tires. Just in Allen County, you’d be surprised at the number of tires that we accumulate.”

The county has used RMA in projects in the past, repaving New Buck Creek Road with the same method. In the latest installation, they also paved a section of the road with conventional asphalt to compare the two methods over time and test the longevity of RMA.

Those in Allen County have the option to recycle their tires at the Allen County Transfer Station for a small fee, or Harper says that they can wait until spring for a free drop-off at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

“Make sure you bring them and get them out of your yard, get them out of your woods and things, because there’s a lot of problems that they do to the environment,” Harper said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Person flown from scene of injury accident in Warren County
KSP release information on shooting that injured BGPD officer
Wilma Sue Williams
UPDATE: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect arrested, bond posted
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
After eight days of posing as Hemmann to her friends and family via text messages, Profitt was...
Preliminary hearing held for Winners Circle murderer, set to appear before grand jury

Latest News

Dawson Houchens
WCSO searching for missing teen
NICU Reunion
The NICU Reunion at Med Center Health happens September 10
Kentucky Downs will host seven days of raving over two weeks with purses surpassing a million...
Kentucky Downs set to host seven race days over two weeks
The school welcomed PFC Caden Davis during the morning meeting to surprise brother and student...
A heartwarming surprise at North Jackson Elementary School in Barren County