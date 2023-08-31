Allen County repaves Blankenship Road using recycled tires

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Blankenship Road in Adolphus was recently repaved with a grant from the State of Kentucky’s Department of Environment and Energy.

It allows Allen County to use rubberized asphalt made from recycled tires. Allen County Judge Executive Dennis Harper said that by using this method, the county was able to save at least $60,000.

Aside from monetary savings, studies have shown that there are multiple benefits to rubber asphalt as opposed to conventional asphalt.

“What they’ve seen so far is that the RMA, Rubber Modified Asphalt, is holding up pretty well. It’s more flexible, it stays black longer,” Harper said. “This is just a great way to get rid of some of the tires. Just in Allen County, you’d be surprised at the number of tires that we accumulate.”

The county has used RMA in projects in the past, repaving New Buck Creek Road with the same method. In the latest installation, they also paved a section of the road with conventional asphalt to compare the two methods over time and test the longevity of RMA.

Those in Allen County have the option to recycle their tires at the Allen County Transfer Station for a small fee, or Harper says that they can wait until spring for a free drop-off at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

“Make sure you bring them and get them out of your yard, get them out of your woods and things, because there’s a lot of problems that they do to the environment,” Harper said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.