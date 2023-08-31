A comfortable Thursday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures this morning are on the cool side! We’ll be in the mid to upper 50s through the next few hours.

Expect a GORGEOUS day worth of weather as highs struggle to make it past the upper 70s later this afternoon. The heat is only going to build Friday and into the weekend. With high pressure building, that is really going to limit any chance of rain for at least the next 7 days. The dry weather is a good thing, especially for the Labor Day weekend as folks get ready to grill and kick off the WKU football season.

