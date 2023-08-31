Kentucky Downs set to host seven race days over two weeks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Downs will host seven days of racing over two weeks with purses surpassing a million dollars for the Mint Millions Race.

Kentucky Downs opens its racetrack on Aug. 31, kicking off a two-week racing schedule. One race, the Mint Millions, is set to have up to a $2 million purse.

John Wholihan, director of Marketing for Mint Gaming, says the Mint is excited to have the race meet again.

“Seven days, action-packed, lots of full fields, which for the people who like to bet on these races means some good prices,” Wholiham said. “Big purses, so it’s particularly good for the horsemen. So, the owners, the trainers, the people make the commitment to the game.”

The venue offers availability to everyone in a multitude of ways. Pavilion seating is available for those looking to avoid the sun.

Mint Gaming Hall will host a pool party for attendees at the pool of their next-door hotel. There are also free admission options.

“We have a free tailgating area. So that’s an area like a football stadium. You can bring your stuff in and have food and drink and do some things,” Wholihan said. “We also have a free general admission area that’s right out here in the stretch around the track. That’s not where you bring your food and drink, but you bring your beach chair, you bring the towels you spread out, sometimes they just want to walk around.”

Those interested in betting on the races will have ample opportunity with automated machines located across the property. Mint Gaming Hall asks that you do so responsibly.

However, betting isn’t the only economic advantage to the races.

“We hire a lot of temporary workers. Our staff is on full-time full alert all hands on deck,” Wholihan said. “So, there’s a lot of that going on in terms of making sure those jobs are there. As far as vendors, we’re doing quite a bit as far as food service. There’s a lot going on as far as outside business and economic impact with the races being here.”

For those interested in attending, you can find ticketing information on their website.

