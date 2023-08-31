Matthew 25 AIDS Services holds a free health fair for HIV/AIDS Awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today is National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and Matthew 25 AIDS Services, a local organization focused on HIV/AIDS prevention and education, celebrated with a free health fair.

“This is on faith and not just Christianity, but a number of different faith-based beliefs and things just to let those people feel included and know that they are part of this HIV community as well,” said Matthew 25 AIDS Services Development Coordinator Rachel Trout.

Set up at Jaycee’s Pavilion alongside other health organizations, Matthew 25 AIDS Services wanted to work to make HIV/AIDS education easily accessible for Bowling Green citizens.

“We just want to encourage people to stop the stigma and know the importance of knowing your status,” Trout said. “That is the most important thing that every individual can do in order to help us in this epidemic.”

Participants were able to get free tests for HIV/AIDS, as well as resources for education and prevention.

“You think that you can’t get it because you’re not doing the things that the media has always told you that make it more popular and more available, drug use, that kind of thing,” said attendee Dale Johnson. “Nowadays, the way things are, anybody can catch anything at any time.”

Matthew 25 AIDS Services also offers free testing at their facilities, and pop-up events, all in an effort to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.

“When I was a kid, we used to watch a GI Joe cartoon, and they said knowing was half the battle. That really applies the more you know,” Johnson said. “Even if you don’t think that you have it or not, it’s always better to know.”

Visit the Matthew 25 AIDS Services website for more information on HIV/AIDS prevention and to keep up to date on future events.

