Men’s and Women’s Basketball to Hold SOKY Special Olympics Unified Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics, alongside WKU Hilltopper CLIMB, is happy to announce that the WKU Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs will host the second annual Unified Basketball Game with Southern Kentucky Special Olympics on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

WKU Athletics continues its partnership with Southern Kentucky Special Olympics that is about more than just sports, but also creating an inclusive and supportive environment for our local Special Olympics athletes and WKU student-athletes alike.

The game will be hosted on the main court of Diddle Arena where the men and women’s teams will go head-to-head coaching and playing against each other.

The event is open to the community, allowing fans to cheer for their favorite team and creating a fun, exciting atmosphere for the Special Olympics athletes.

