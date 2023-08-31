Warmer Days Ahead

Highs get back into the 90s over the weekend.
By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures look very comfortable as we finish out the month of August. September begins in the upper 50s with a few areas of patchy fog. We are looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday as highs get back into the middle 80s.

High temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm.
High temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm.(David Wolter)

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The heat is going to build into the weekend. We are likely going to experience highs in the lower 90s next week and with high pressure staying in place, that is going to keep rain chances off the board. The dry weather will be a good think this weekend, especially as folks plan to be outside.

We can usually expect cooler temperatures as we head through the month.
We can usually expect cooler temperatures as we head through the month.(David Wolter)

NEW MONTH: September is a transition month from summer into fall and we start to notice more significant changes in our averages later in the month.

A comfortable Thursday!
Dry and hotter days are expected as we look ahead to September.
