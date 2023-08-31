WCSO searching for missing teen

Dawson Houchens
Dawson Houchens(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen in Bowling Green.

Dawson Houchens, 17, was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Houchens is 5′5″, 200 pounds and has blonde and strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plain white t-shirt, dark True Religion blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

It is believed that he left his home at 5301 Scottsville Road with a small bag of personal items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

