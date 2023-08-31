WKU Cross Country Set to Kick Off 2023 Campaign at Belmont Opener

WKU Cross Country is set to start the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Belmont Opener in...
WKU Cross Country is set to start the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Belmont Opener in Nashville, Tenn.(WKU Athletics)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Cross Country is set to start the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Belmont Opener in Nashville, Tenn.

The meet will be hosted by Belmont University and held at Percy Warner Park. The women’s squad will open the meet with a 5K beginning at 9:15 a.m. CT, followed by the men’s 5K at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The Hilltoppers added five new freshmen to the women’s program, while the men had five newcomers join the squad, including two from the Bowling Green area.

Following their season opener, the Hilltoppers come home to host the Hilltopper Classic Friday, Sept. 15. The meet will be held at Hobson Grove Park.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Person flown from scene of injury accident in Warren County
KSP release information on shooting that injured BGPD officer
Wilma Sue Williams
UPDATE: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect arrested, bond posted
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
After eight days of posing as Hemmann to her friends and family via text messages, Profitt was...
Preliminary hearing held for Winners Circle murderer, set to appear before grand jury

Latest News

the WKU Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs will host the second annual Unified Basketball...
Men’s and Women’s Basketball to Hold SOKY Special Olympics Unified Game
WKU DC Tyson Summers on defense expectations before the season
WKU DC Tyson Summers on defense expectations before the season
Warren County Hollow Riders finish first race of the 2023 season
Warren County Hollow Riders finish first race of the 2023 season
Lady Dragons beat Lady Colonels 2-0
HS Volleyball: Caverna vs Warren Central