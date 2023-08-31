WKU Cross Country Set to Kick Off 2023 Campaign at Belmont Opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Cross Country is set to start the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Belmont Opener in Nashville, Tenn.

The meet will be hosted by Belmont University and held at Percy Warner Park. The women’s squad will open the meet with a 5K beginning at 9:15 a.m. CT, followed by the men’s 5K at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The Hilltoppers added five new freshmen to the women’s program, while the men had five newcomers join the squad, including two from the Bowling Green area.

Following their season opener, the Hilltoppers come home to host the Hilltopper Classic Friday, Sept. 15. The meet will be held at Hobson Grove Park.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.