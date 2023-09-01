BGPR in need of coaches for 2023-24 youth basketball season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As summer comes to a close and kids head back to school, many other activities begin again, including local youth sports programs.

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is looking for volunteers to apply to be a coach for the 2023-24 basketball season. BGPR Director Brent Belcher said they need a total of about 75 or more coaches, depending on how many kids sign up to play in the season.

“It’s a developmental sport, that’s the great thing about our program that we’re going to offer this year,” he said, “A child, when they sign up with us, will get twice as many practices as they will games. We really want to emphasize the development side of the child, of the youth playing the sport, understanding the game, learning the game, and developing in the game with their team.”

He added that, for him, the wins or losses a team may have during the season are secondary to the child’s development on the team and in the sport.

“We want to teach our children to be active,” Belcher said, “So that’s the first thing, being active is always the first benefit. The second thing is being part of a team. The world works better in pairs, works better as a group.”

Belcher also added that while the volunteers don’t necessarily have to know the sport, they should have a good heart and want to serve the community.

“Do they have to be an expert in basketball?,” Belcher said, “No, they just have to be willing to spend time with people, namely children and parents and be a good communicator. We will give them the tools they need to teach the game as best we can.”

To fill out the form to become a volunteer coach, click or tap here. The deadline to apply is October 13.

To register your child for the 2023-24 season, click or tap here. The deadline to apply is October 21 and practices will begin on November 1.

