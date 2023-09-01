Golden Alert issued for Russellville woman

Leora Overholt, 80, suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen at her residence in Russellville
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Golden Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing Russellville woman.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Leora Overholt, 80, suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen at her residence on Hall Store Road in Russellville.

Officials say she would be driving a silver 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van.

If you see Overholt or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Logan County Sheriffs’ Office dispatch center at 270-726-4911.

