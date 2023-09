BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat is going to build into the weekend. We are likely going to experience highs in the lower 90s much of next week.

The heat is the main feature over the next several days. (David Wolter)

Now high pressure does breakdown a little later in the week, allowing for some showers and storms to enter the forecast Thursday and Friday.

