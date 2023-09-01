Jackon’s Orchard talks keeping crops safe during harsh summer

By Sarah Phipps
Aug. 31, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With beautiful Labor Day weather on the way, it may be easy to forget the harsh heat of August and how the sweltering summer affected local farmers.

“We start early, get in as the sun’s coming up, get as much done as we can, then get out of here or at least get inside in the hottest parts of the day,” Price said. “If not, sending whomever is available home. It’s not worth somebody getting sick or even a more serious issue than that.”

Price said the orchard saw a similar pattern with guests during the heat, and while it may have meant a slight dip in sales, he couldn’t hold it against them.

“Once that heat index continued to rise throughout the afternoon, it really slowed down. I don’t blame anybody for it, it is what it is,” Price said.

Price said hydration was key in keeping crops healthy, explaining much like people when the temperature rises, plants get stressed.

“It’ll try and pull moisture from anywhere it can, whether that’s an apple hanging on a tree or grass underneath trees,” Prince said. “It’s the same as grass in your yard, when you get in a drought situation or really hot situation, those trees will pull moisture from anywhere.”

When asked what he credited for the orchard’s success this fall, Price said his grandfather’s irrigation system.

“There’s a pump in the pond and there are main feeder lines that are buried all the way back into the orchard,” Price said. “There’s risers that come up and drip irrigation tubes are attached to that. There is an emitter that drips water every three feet for the length of that.”

Price added that timely summer rains also helped in keeping the crops healthy.

The fruits of the orchard’s labor will be on display Labor Day weekend as they host their annual Applefest.

