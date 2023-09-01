Kentucky Downs to host ‘richest race on turf’ with $2 million ‘Mint Million’ race

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend, Kentucky Downs will host the richest race on turf, beginning with the Mint Million with a $2 million payout.

In the world of horse racing, the Kentucky Derby reigns supreme when it comes to dirt tracks. However, for turf tracks, Kentucky Downs in Franklin reign supreme.

“Many racetracks, not all, but many racetracks have both turf and dirt. We only have turf. So, in that framework, we run the most lucrative race meet in the world when you look at purses, how much money is paid back to the owners on a daily basis,” said Ted Nicholson, vice president of racing for Kentucky Downs.

Across the globe, the only turf race that rivals the next week of racing in Franklin is the Breeder’s Cup, though Nicholson believes that the one thing the cup is missing is the hometown roots of Kentucky Downs.

“The Breeder’s Cup is a rotating event, sort of like the Super Bowl, where they’re at different race tracks every year,” Nicholson said. “They’ll be in California, they’ll be in New York, they’ll be in Kentucky, they could be anywhere they choose to run those particular races. We’re only here in Franklin, Kentucky.”

While each of the races has an incredible payout, there are viewing options for anybody. While top-dollar spectators may watch from an air-conditioned chalet or from the finish line, there are free, family-friendly options as well.

“But then we also have general admission, which is free for everyone, and you can get just about to the eighth pole, and you can stand there or sit there, bring your own chair, and enjoy the races and not pay anything for parking, not pay anything to get in, we have food trucks, so it’s one of the best takes around, I think,” Nicholson said.

A full schedule of races for the next two weeks can be found on the Kentucky Downs website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.