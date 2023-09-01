Kentucky Downs to host ‘richest race on turf’ with $2 million ‘Mint Million’ race

While top-dollar spectators may watch from an air-conditioned chalet or from the finish line,...
While top-dollar spectators may watch from an air-conditioned chalet or from the finish line, there are free, family-friendly options as well.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend, Kentucky Downs will host the richest race on turf, beginning with the Mint Million with a $2 million payout.

In the world of horse racing, the Kentucky Derby reigns supreme when it comes to dirt tracks. However, for turf tracks, Kentucky Downs in Franklin reign supreme.

“Many racetracks, not all, but many racetracks have both turf and dirt. We only have turf. So, in that framework, we run the most lucrative race meet in the world when you look at purses, how much money is paid back to the owners on a daily basis,” said Ted Nicholson, vice president of racing for Kentucky Downs.

Across the globe, the only turf race that rivals the next week of racing in Franklin is the Breeder’s Cup, though Nicholson believes that the one thing the cup is missing is the hometown roots of Kentucky Downs.

“The Breeder’s Cup is a rotating event, sort of like the Super Bowl, where they’re at different race tracks every year,” Nicholson said. “They’ll be in California, they’ll be in New York, they’ll be in Kentucky, they could be anywhere they choose to run those particular races. We’re only here in Franklin, Kentucky.”

While each of the races has an incredible payout, there are viewing options for anybody. While top-dollar spectators may watch from an air-conditioned chalet or from the finish line, there are free, family-friendly options as well.

“But then we also have general admission, which is free for everyone, and you can get just about to the eighth pole, and you can stand there or sit there, bring your own chair, and enjoy the races and not pay anything for parking, not pay anything to get in, we have food trucks, so it’s one of the best takes around, I think,” Nicholson said.

A full schedule of races for the next two weeks can be found on the Kentucky Downs website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting in Logan County
Part of Nashville Road has been reduced to two lanes due to a wreck involving two vehicles.
Part of Nashville Road reduced to two lanes at I-165 intersection
Dawson Houchens
WCSO searching for missing teen
Lawrence K. Helton was arrested at his Glasgow home on Wednesday after Glasgow Police began an...
Glasgow man charged with sexual abuse of a child
After eight days of posing as Hemmann to her friends and family via text messages, Profitt was...
Preliminary hearing held for Winners Circle murderer, set to appear before grand jury

Latest News

Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
The approved funding reimbursed the cost of repairs across nine counties.
UPDATE: Massive transmissive outage in Warren and Logan counties
As summer comes to a close and kids head back to school, many other activities begin, including...
BGPR in need of coaches for 2023-24 youth basketball season