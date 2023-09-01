No. 22 Hilltoppers Head to No. 14 Penn State this Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - No. 22 WKU Volleyball will kick off weekend two of the 2023 season with a power-five match up at Penn State. The Penn State Invitational will be hosted in State College, Penn. and feature three Hilltopper against Colgate, No. 14 Penn State, and James Madison. All matches will available to stream on BTN+ and via radio broadcast with play-by-play Reily Chestnut, through the Varsity Network App.

SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 1 – 10 a.m. CT | No. 22 WKU vs. Colgate | Stats | Watch | Varsity Network Radio

Friday, Sept. 1 – 6 p.m. CT | at No. 14 Penn State | Stats | Watch | Varsity Network Radio

Saturday, Sept. 2 – 10 a.m. CT | No. 22 WKU vs. James Madison | Stats | Watch | Varsity Network Radio

No. 22 WKU will play its first match against 2022 NCAA Tournament contender Colgate, on Friday morning on September 1. The Raiders wrapped up their with a solid 24-6 and posting a 14-2 conference record. Winning the Patriot League regular season and tournament title last season, they opened their 2023 campaign 2-1, with a tough 2-3 loss to Missouri last weekend.

WKU faces off against host No. 14 Penn State Friday evening at 6 pm CT, who opened the 2023 campaign ranked No. 8, but dropped due to back-to-back ranked losses against Florida and Georgia Tech last week. The Nittany Lions see a veteran of players on roster -- including Ohio State grad transfer Mac Prodraza, who is cousins with WKU’s very own Abby Schaefer.

The Red and White’s final match of the weekend comes against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, Sept. 2. This is the first meeting since 2003, JMU is coming off of a 15-1 Sun Belt conference record and an NCAA First Round birth in 2022.

WKU Volleyball wrapped up their first weekend of volleyball in Dayton, Ohio, 2-1. After upending No. 12 Marquette, the Hilttoppers fell short in three frames to host Dayton, before coming back and gaining the first sweep of the season against Drake on Saturday. WKU took care of Belmont Tuesday evening for their home-opener inside Diddle Arena with a 3-0 sweep, including holding the Bruins to a low eight points in the first set.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.