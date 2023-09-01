One dead after Russellville injury accident

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One woman is dead after a multi-vehicle injury accident Thursday afternooon.

Russellville Police say it happened at the intersection of US 68 West and US 68 Bypass.

In a news release, police say a vehicle being driven by Barbara Hallman collided with two other vehicles.

Hallman was transported from the scene and later succumbed to her injuries. Two other people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Russellville Police said occupants in the third vehicle were not injured.

