Road closed near KY-181 due to crash involving PACS bus

Road closed near KY-181 due to crash involving PACS bus
Road closed near KY-181 due to crash involving PACS bus
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash with injuries in the 1300 block of KY-181 South.

They say that’s near the Greenville Country Club.

The Greenville Fire Department says when they arrived on scene they found two vehicles blocking the roadway. Both vehicles had extreme damage.

Officials say the roadway is currently closed before Kinney Lane and KY-1163.

Drivers should expect delays and find an alternate route until crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Houchens
WCSO searching for missing teen
Lawrence K. Helton was arrested at his Glasgow home on Wednesday after Glasgow Police began an...
Glasgow man charged with sexual abuse of a child
After eight days of posing as Hemmann to her friends and family via text messages, Profitt was...
Preliminary hearing held for Winners Circle murderer, set to appear before grand jury
It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Person flown from scene of injury accident in Warren County
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

Latest News

golden alert copy
A golden alert has been lifted for a missing woman in Russellville
The deadline to apply is Oct. 13.
BGPR in need of coaches for 2023-24 youth basketball season
Poppy visited Alvaton Elementary
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Alvaton Elementary
Co-Owner of Jackson’s Orchard Jonathan Price said while the orchard fared well this summer, it...
Jackson’s Orchard talks keeping crops safe during harsh summer