BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of patchy fog are expected for some this morning. Afterwards, we’ll see more sun with highs in the mid 80s!

Warmer today

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The heat is going to build into the weekend. We are likely going to experience highs in the lower 90s next week and with high pressure staying in place, that is going to keep rain chances off the board. The dry weather will be a good think this weekend, especially as folks plan to be outside.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.