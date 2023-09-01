Warmer today!

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The heat is going to build into the weekend.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The heat is going to build into the weekend.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of patchy fog are expected for some this morning. Afterwards, we’ll see more sun with highs in the mid 80s!

Warmer today

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The heat is going to build into the weekend. We are likely going to experience highs in the lower 90s next week and with high pressure staying in place, that is going to keep rain chances off the board. The dry weather will be a good think this weekend, especially as folks plan to be outside.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Houchens
WCSO searching for missing teen
Lawrence K. Helton was arrested at his Glasgow home on Wednesday after Glasgow Police began an...
Glasgow man charged with sexual abuse of a child
After eight days of posing as Hemmann to her friends and family via text messages, Profitt was...
Preliminary hearing held for Winners Circle murderer, set to appear before grand jury
It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Person flown from scene of injury accident in Warren County
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

Latest News

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The heat is going to build into the weekend.
Warmer today
Highs get back into the 90s over the weekend.
Warm Start to September
Temperatures are likely to pop into the 90s late this weekend and next week.
Heating up into September
High temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm.
Warmer Days Ahead