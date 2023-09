BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is officially September as the weather has cooled down, and teams went to battle for Week 3 of high school football.

Logan County defeats Russellville 49-14.

FINAL

Logan County 49

Russellville 14

Trojans beat the Raiders 7-6

FINAL

Warren East 6

Barren County 7

Warren Central grabs their first win of the season 40-26 over Butler County.

FINAL

Butler County 26

Warren Central 40

Scotties beat the Falcons 28-0

FINAL

Monroe County 0

Glasgow 28

Franklin-Simpson holds off ACS 31-21.

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson 31

Allen County-Scottsville 21

