Glasgow Police Department investigating shooting, one man critically injured

Shooting
Shooting(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating a shooting of a Hispanic male subject.

The victim was located on Columbia Avenue. Shortly after he was located, he was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information on the shooting, or the suspected shooter, is asked to call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165, or 270-651-5151 to speak with Detective Aaron Cowan.

The case is still under investigation. We will provide more details as they become available.

