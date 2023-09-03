Former Lady Raider and WKU Softball player Jennifer Brooks named the new Head Coach of Warren East Softball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a new day for Warren East Softball as the school announced the new Head Coach for the Warren East Softball Team, former Lady Raider Jennifer Brooks.

“Coach (Brandon) Combs called me and he said ‘hey I have one question for you. Do you want to be our next head coach?’ I was like ‘yes absolutely, finally I’ve been waiting for the call.’ I was super excited. It’s still a little bit, ya know ‘is this really happening?’ because it’s such an honor to be here at Warren East where I grew up. And to get that call, it was awesome, I was super excited I said ‘yes no doubt.’”

Brooks becomes the sixth head coach for the Lady Raiders Softball program.

“I feel like we were extremely lucky to find someone who’s already put their heart and soul into this softball program,” Athletic Director Brandon Combs said. “It’s not everyday that you find somebody who’s in the Warren East Athletic Hall of Fame as well.”

Brooks played softball for the Raiders from 1998-2002 before she went on to further her athletic career, playing softball for Western Kentucky University from 2002-2006.

“For me I think being the head softball coach where you played is even more special than just a random school or location because you know the traditions, you know the values, you know the families and you already have relationships built,” Brooks said. “I can still say the fight song because it’s still instilled in me from when I was a player. Just having that at the core i think is going to help a lot with decisions.”

She takes over for former head coach Philip McKinney would led the Lady Raiders to multiple state title appearances and lead the Lady Raiders Middle School Team to multiple state titles.

“Coach McKinney left a great mark on Warren East Softball with his experience, his coaching. Any head coach in that position is going to have that pressure of (sustaining that) success, taking the girls and helping them be the best that they can be an provide them those opportunities whether it’s on or off the field,” Brooks said. “Following in his footsteps But the good news is I have his number, he’s a phone call away if I need anything.”

Warren East will start its softball season next Spring.

