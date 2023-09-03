Looking lovely for Labor Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a beautiful day here in South-Central Kentucky with highs nearing 90° and beaming sunshine, tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine and highs back up near 90°!

We’re expecting pleasant conditions for Labor Day with highs up around 90° and partly sunny skies. The heat and UV index is still around, so be sure to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you’re out and about for this long weekend. Temperatures will stay near-normal for most of the week with a few chances for rain as we approach the middle of the week.

