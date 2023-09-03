Trainers and Jockeys prepare for second day of racing at Kentucky Downs

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Trainers and jockeys are preparing to compete for their slice of the over $5 million purse all taking place at Kentucky Downs.

For trainers and jockeys alike, race day is a chance to show that all their hard work with their horses is paying off.

For trainers, the preparation for a racehorse can begin long before the horse is ready for the race.

“The care of the horse is completely dependent on us and the management of his fitness level. The preparation of that on a daily basis falls on the trainer’s responsibilities,” said horse trainer, Joe Sharp.

Those speed drills happen about once a week leading up to a race where the horse is pushed to 90% of their maximum speed, usually running just above a half mile. On race day, trainers make sure their horses are race-ready.

“In the morning, I come in to make sure everybody ate their feed the night before and make sure all their legs are good,” said Sharp. “I make sure the vet checks go well and that everybody is in good order. I come back to make sure everything is going well before the horse goes to the paddock. I will be the one in the paddock to put the saddle on the horse for the race and give the jockeys instructions.”

For jockeys, preparation looks a bit different. Their priority is to gauge the horse’s personality, giving them a better idea of how to get the most out of them.

“Their mental well-being, the soundness,” said horse jockey, James Graham. “You are always looking for them to be wanting to do more. It is a job, but they have to enjoy what they are doing to get the best out of them.”

Like any athlete wanting to improve, jockeys are always looking to see how they can go faster.

“I watch replays, I look back over the horse’s form,” said Graham. “Hopefully we can make something different that will make him spark to be more competitive or try and slow him down in a spot where he was too quick the last day.”

