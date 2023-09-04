2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer

By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy from Michigan is dead after police say he was hit by a utility trailer driven by a family member.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a home in Porter Township on reports of a small child being struck by a trailer. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy, according to WNDU.

Police say lifesaving measures were attempted, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police believe a 57-year-old family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with a pickup truck across the property when the boy wandered between the truck and trailer.

The incident remains under investigation.

