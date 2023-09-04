Bodies of two adults and two children found in Seattle house after fire and reported shooting

Two adults and two children are dead after an early morning shooting and house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. (KOMO, SEATTLE FD, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives in Seattle were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a residential area of the city Saturday morning found the house engulfed in flames and its doors barricaded closed, the Seattle Police Department said.

Nearby residents were evacuated, and firefighters extinguished the blaze before finding the victims’ bodies inside the house. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

An 11-year-old girl escaped from the fire with minor injuries and was treated by emergency personnel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
Shooting
Glasgow Police Department investigating shooting, one man critically injured
Accident
One dead after Russellville injury accident
Shooting
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting in Logan County
The approved funding reimbursed the cost of repairs across nine counties.
UPDATE: Massive transmissive outage in Warren and Logan counties

Latest News

This historical marker is planted in downtown Glasgow in the Barren County Courthouse lawn and...
Quas-what? Locals celebrating Barren County’s 225th birthday next weekend
Ronald Whitlock Sr., a long-time Bowling Green native, has a long history of service to Warren...
Hometown Hero of the Month: Ronald Whitlock Sr.
Two adults and two children are dead after an early morning shooting and house fire in...
2 adults, 2 children, dog dead after fire in Seattle
FILE - A farmer holds wheat in a granary on a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week