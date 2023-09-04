Chances for Rain Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will be on the increase this evening, but only a very stray shower possible. A few showers will show up in the morning hours of Tuesday and stay scattered into the afternoon hours. Better chance for showers will be along and west of I-65. Wednesday will feature more showers and storms, a few may contain some gustier winds and heavy rain.

A few storms on Tuesday with some more showing up on Wednesday. (David Wolter)

A cold front will then clear the area leading to some cooler and drier weather later in the week and over the weekend. Summer is unofficial over and we are getting a little taste of fall ahead. We are now less than 3 weeks from the start of the autumn season.

A shift in our overall pattern will lead to some more fall-like weather later this week into the weekend. (David Wolter)

