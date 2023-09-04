Community gathers to race in 34th annual ‘Run for Sight 5K’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community members spent Labor Day morning at Covington Woods Park participating in the 34th annual ‘Run for Sight 5K’.

The event was hosted by the Bowling Green Noon Lions Club and sponsored by Graves and Gilbert Clinic Eyes and Clinic Optical.

It is the second-oldest running race in Bowling Green.

“It’s a great way for the community to get involved,” said Bowling Green Noon Lions Club President, Alex Wright. “It brings the community together where they can participate in an event, then it helps our organization... that helps lots of children in the area with their eyesight.”

The event includes a 5K run, a 5K wheelchair race, a two-mile walk, and a kids bubble run.

Those who crossed the finish line during the 5K race received a shirt and medal.

Those who placed first, second and third overall in the 5K race received prizes of $100, $50, and $25.

For participant Meaghan Brown, running in the race meant being able to accomplish a personal goal.

“It was very fast-paced,” she said. “It’s the second one I’ve done this year. I’ve got several chronic health conditions. So this one was a big accomplishment ... knocked a couple of minutes off my time and felt good overall.”

One of those health conditions Brown spoke about was P.O.T.S. or Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, a condition in which a reduced volume of blood returns to the heart after a person stands up.

She added that one in four people are diagnosed with the condition and are on disability.

“They can’t even work, let alone you know, be super active,” she said. “When I first diagnosed I couldn’t unload the dishwasher, just that motion was too much...I set a goal for myself just to get my system back in order and do whatever it took from lifestyle changes.”

For Brown, running became one of those changes.

“It’s one thing [that’s] not too hard on your bones,” Brown said. “It’s not too soft. It’s not jarring motion, you’re not bumping into people or kicking a ball, and it takes no skill. All you have to do is be able to buy tennis shoes.”

All of the proceeds from the event go towards benefitting the eyesight of children and adults in and around the Bowling Green and Warren County areas.

“The help that it provides to children for eyesight is just something that is very rewarding and so we’re very appreciative of the support,” Wright said.

To find the results of the race, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.