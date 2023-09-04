Evans and Carneiro earn CUSA Weekly Awards

After opening the season with a 41-24 win over South Florida on Saturday at Houchens-Smith...
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After opening the season with a 41-24 win over South Florida on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, WKU Football came away with two players earning an award for Conference USA Players of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

WKU junior linebacker JaQues Evans, the CUSA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was named the Week 1 CUSA Defensive Player of the Week and redshirt freshman kicker Lucas Carneiro was named the Week 1 CUSA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Evans helped the Hilltoppers close out a 41-24 season-opening win over South Florida on Saturday by stripping the USF quarterback, recovering the ball and returning it 27 yards for a touchdown. Evans finished with seven tackles – which was tied for the game high – and also had a sack and pass breakup. WKU held USF to just 10 points over the final three quarters, including a single touchdown in the second half.

In his first game at the college level, Carneiro made both field goals he attempted and was a perfect 5-for-5 on PATs. His field goals were from 41 and 42 yards, and helped the Hilltoppers overcome an early double-digit deficit in Saturday’s opener.

WKU is scheduled to return to action Saturday, Sept. 9, with a 6 p.m. CT game against Houston Christian at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

2023 CUSA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 0 (Aug. 28, 2023)

Offensive Player of the Week – WR Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech

Defensive Player of the Week – S Jeremiah Harris, Jax State

Special Teams Player of the Week – P Jack Dawson, Jax State

WEEK 1 (Sept. 4, 2023)

Offensive Player of the Week – WR Kris Mitchell, FIU

Defensive Player of the Week – LB JaQues Evans, WKU

Special Teams Player of the Week – K Lucas Carneiro, WKU

