Family of man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in Bowling Green asking for support

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The family of the man airlifted to the hospital following a motorcycle accident near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane on Aug. 28 have started a GoFundMe to help with his recovery.

Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with life-threatening injuries.

Gilbert’s mother provided an update of his condition as of Sept. 1, saying, “His blood pressure has improved. They had to up his oxygen from 55% to 90% overnight but have since started working it back down again. He’s currently on 70%. He will have to hold a steady 40% before he can come off the ventilator. His pelvis surgery is today around 12.”

Tracy Vitela, a friend of the Gilbert family, has created a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the recovery efforts.

The Gilberts are also receiving support from Brent’s job, a branch of the Just Love Coffee Cafe in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, as they have also been broadcasting the GoFundMe to patrons.

