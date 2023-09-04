Hometown Hero of the Month: Ronald Whitlock Sr.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - September’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Ronald Whitlock Sr., a long-time Bowling Green native, has a long history of service to Warren County and Southcentral Kentucky. He has held many titles and positions in his mission to make the area a better place to live for everyone.

He has served as both the President and Vice President of the Bowling Green/Warren County NAACP, the Religious Affairs Chairperson for the State of Kentucky NAACP and a board member of the Human Rights Commission.

During his time with the NAACP, he partnered with the Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) to start the Youth Improvement Program. This program helps minority high school dropouts earn their GEDs and enter the workforce.

He was the first President of Housing Assistance and Development Incorporated and President of the Private Industry Council at the BRADD.

Whitlock served on the Board for Kentucky Kids on the Block, Bowling Green-Warren County Metro Government Planning Commission, Community Development Housing Committee and Ethics Board for Mediplex Rehabilitation.

He was also a governor-appointed to the Kentucky AIDS Education Commission.

As a pastor, Whitlock was a disc jockey on WCVK Christian Radio for almost 10 years hosting the “Gospel for the Soul” radio program.

He also helped to establish the African American Ministerial Alliance, which held the first Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast.

Under his leadership, he established United Community for Christ, a group of local pastors and churches that worked together to minister to the community. They successfully sponsored a community revival and the “Feed the Children” trucks multiple times for the community. They were able to provide food to over 400 families each time.

He is the author of three books and has earned the title of Kentucky Colonel. Warren County Public Schools inducted him into the Hall of Distinguished Alumni in 2015.

“God has really truly blessed me in my life,” said Whitlock. “I have always had a giving heart and wanted to give back. I just want to see people’s lives changed.”

Whitlock is currently serving as Vice Chair for Kentucky Legal Aid. His mother also served in this role.

“He has really been the kind of person who steps up to the plate and makes sure that everyone gets equal access to justice,” said Brendy Rivera Escobar, Communications Coordinator for Kentucky Legal Aid.

Whitlock said his mother was a great influence on him and his siblings growing up. She taught them that they should always give back to the community for the opportunities they were given in their youth.

“We always have to give back to our community and serve our community in the best ways that we can,” said Whitlock.

He is most proud of the West Side Camp, a non-profit organization he started with his brothers at their mother’s direction. The brothers remembered how Chess Johnson and the Presbyterian Church picked up children in the Delafield area and took them to his farm in Hadley to keep them off the streets.

“I still work on that board and will probably continue to until I die,” said Whitlock. “Working and making sure that kids’ lives are changed is important to me.”

Whitlock is a firm believer that deep down inside, everyone has the desire to do the right thing. He has faith that, if given the right opportunities, they will.

“We can not lose faith in people to do right,” said Whitlock. ”Regardless of all the things that divide us, that should be something that brings us together.”

He said the key ingredient to bringing people together is love.

“If you are going to change someone, you have to change them through love. Hating them draws the line. To love people, you will be surprised,” said Whitlock.

