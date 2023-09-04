Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.

Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a horse was found shot and killed.

They say It happened sometime late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

It was found just off Kentucky Highway 601, just north of Greenville.

Deputies say it was found by the owner who called them.

According to a Facebook post, deputies believe there are witnesses or multiple suspects in the death.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch.

In 2019, we reported the shooting death of a horse south of Greenville.

