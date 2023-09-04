Labor Day forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday saw sunshine and highs in the lower 90s, tomorrow will bring almost identical conditions to the region, we’ll just see a few more clouds.

Beautiful conditions are expected

We’ll start out in the upper 60s in the morning before temps gradually climb to the lower 90s by the afternoon. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds while rain chances stay near 0! As we move through the rest of the week, we’ll see some chances for isolated showers Tuesday through Thursday before conditions start cooling off for next weekend. A cold front will sweep through the region Thursday into Friday, which will cause temperatures to fall into the lower 80s.

