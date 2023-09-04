Logan County Bluegrass Music Festival coming to Auburn

By William Battle
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 32nd Logan County Bluegrass Music Festival will be held at McCutchen Coke Park in Auburn.

Before the pandemic, the Bluegrass Festival was held annually in May. The event returned last year in September due to more favorable weather for the festival.

This year, visitors can look forward to a performance by a big name in the Bluegrass music community.

“Featured on Saturday will be the Lonesome River Band which is headed up by Sammy Shelor who is a five-time IBMA Bluegrass Banjo Player of the Year,” said Jean Secrest, a volunteer for the festival.

In addition to international talent, the festival will also feature local and regional artists.

“The festival offers numerous local and regional bluegrass bands including Sassy Brown and the South Union Band that are both local bands that if you’re from this area, you’ll know those groups,” Secrest said.

There will even be music in the parking lot.

It also features parking lot picking, so bring your instruments and jam during that period of time. Whether you sing, whether you play guitar, banjo, mandolin… whatever. There’s going to be somebody to pick with,” Secrest said.

Visitors are also invited to stay the night. Organizers have made sure that everything visitors will need will be on-site and encourage everyone to make a weekend out of it. However, there is a $15 campsite fee for those wishing to use the nearby campgrounds. RV spaces will also be available with hookups. Admission to the event is free.

If you would like to reserve a campsite or need information on overnight accommodations, call Jaymes Dulworth at (270)725-0812.

“Concessions will be available, there will be food trucks there. We also offer camping there in the campgrounds. Facilities are available. There are showers and restrooms available as well as dumping stations,” she said.

Overall, organizers say that it will be a good, clean, family-friendly fun time for everyone.

The festival will be from Sept. 15 to 16.

