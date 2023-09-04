Malachi Corley expected to be available this week following injury in season opener

Malachi Corley
Malachi Corley(Submitted Photo)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU star receiver Malachi Corley is expected to be available this week following his early exit in the season opener against South Florida.

At Monday morning’s weekly football press conference head coach Tyson Helton said he should be available.

“Should be available. There was no significant injury at all. I think it was more of just bruising and they wanted to (be) precautionary, take X-rays and make sure he was ok,” Helton said. “We’ll get through today and when we get out there tomorrow, I’ll have a better feel for where Malachi’s status is.”

Corley left the home opener against South Florida and was carted off of the field. He later returned to the sideline out of uniform. It was later confirmed that he had taken a hit to the chest and ribs area, giving him a hard time breathing.

After the game Corley put out a tweet saying that he was ok.

Offensive Coordinator Drew Hollingshead says he expects Malachi to be good to go out and play and they will proceed as such.

The Tops have their second home game of the season when they take on Houston Christian at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tyson Helton on Malachi Corley's status
Breaking down WKU's win over South Florida
The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-9) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (7-9), losing...
Hot Rods beat Tourists 8-2 in road series finale
Former Lady Raider and WKU Softball player Jennifer Brooks named the new head coach of Warren...
Former Lady Raider and WKU Softball player Jennifer Brooks named the new Head Coach of Warren East Softball