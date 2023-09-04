Shower chances arriving tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day is looking sunny and beautiful with toasty highs in the lower 90s by the afternoon! Rain chances will start to sneak in as we head toward Tuesday.

Keep the rain gear close

Rain chances will arrive in the morning hours of Tuesday and stay scattered into the afternoon hours. Wednesday will see more showers and storms, a few may contain some gustier winds and heavy rains. Isolated showers and storms stick around for Thursday as a cold front sweep through the region, which will bring cooler temperatures for Friday into the weekend. Highs will likely be in the lower 80s by the time we roll into the weekend along with sunny skies! It’ll start feeling a lot like fall by the end of this week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.