Todd County Sheriff's Office responds to injury accident in Clifty

Todd County Officers responded to an injury accident which resulted in one man being life...
Todd County Officers responded to an injury accident which resulted in one man being life flighted from the scene.(Todd County Sheriff's Office)
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:54 AM CDT
CLIFTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of an injury accident on Saturday, September 2 that lead to one man being flown from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said Darwin Harmon of Florida ran a stop a sign at the intersection of Clifty-Kirkmansville road and Highway 181 before hitting an embankment.

Harmon was life flighted to Vanderbilt hospital due to a severe head injury.

