Todd County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident in Clifty
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLIFTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of an injury accident on Saturday, September 2 that lead to one man being flown from the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office said Darwin Harmon of Florida ran a stop a sign at the intersection of Clifty-Kirkmansville road and Highway 181 before hitting an embankment.
Harmon was life flighted to Vanderbilt hospital due to a severe head injury.
