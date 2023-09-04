Todd County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident in Clifty

CLIFTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of an injury accident on Saturday, September 2 that lead to one man being flown from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said Darwin Harmon of Florida ran a stop a sign at the intersection of Clifty-Kirkmansville road and Highway 181 before hitting an embankment.

Harmon was life flighted to Vanderbilt hospital due to a severe head injury.

