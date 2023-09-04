WKU receiver Mike Mathison on week to week basis with hip injury

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU receiver Mike Mathison is on a week to week basis following a hip strain he suffered in fall camp.

“It’ll be several weeks before he gets back. That’s going to take a little (bit) of time but excited to get him back, he will be back for hopefully most of the season,” head coach Tyson Helton said. “That’s more of a week to week kind of thing. And I think we’re in the middle of it right now from his recovery standpoint.”

When the depth chart was released before the season opener against South Florida, Mathison was not on it and was on the sidelines with crutches. The senior wideout is projected to have a big year for the Tops this season but we’ll have to wait a little longer before he gets to see the field.

“He strained his hip pretty bad and that takes a while, especially in the position that he plays,” Helton said. “He needs to be 100% healthy with the hip before he gets back out there.”

Mathison finished his first year with the Tops playing in all 14 games, starting in nine, while hauling in 52 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns.

