Barren River boaters boast maritime safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With a lake full of water skiers, fishers and everyone in between Labor Day weekend, boaters at Barren River Lake said it was important to stay vigilant.

“We’re always cognizant of other boats that are in our area, we’re looking both ways, kind of ahead of us and behind us to make certain that nobody skirts around us,” said boater Dawn Hodge. “We’re really intentional about paying attention to jet skis, because those little guys aren’t always not quite as attuned to where they are as to where we are.”

Boaters were also sure to have all the necessary supplies on board, including life jackets and sun protection.

“If you at least don’t want to wear your life jacket, you can float on it,” said young boater Keagan Browning. “You should probably wear sunscreen so you don’t get sunburned.”

While it can’t be guaranteed that all boaters went alcohol-free this weekend, Hodge said her crew was more focused on appreciating the lake.

“We don’t do alcohol on the lake, at all on the water. That’s just wisdom, enjoying the water. It was the perfect weekend,” Hodge said.

Boating officials recommend having a fire extinguisher, a throwable floatation device, a sounding device and properly sized life jackets on board for optimal boating safety.

For more information on how to stay safe on the water visit the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife website.

