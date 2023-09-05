Beshear announces $386 million investment to bring high-internet access to homes, businesses

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)(Source: WAVE News)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $386 million investment to expand access in 46 counties, bringing high-speed internet access to more than 42,600 homes and businesses for the first time.

Counties in the SOKY area receiving funds include Warren, Todd, Ohio, Muhlenberg, Logan, Edmonson and Butler.

The funding will allow providers to run fiber to each location.

More than 25,000 locations are considered to have no service and more than 17,000 are considered unserved. Click here to see the full list of awards.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access,” Beshear said. “During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history, and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”

The Governor awarded 56 grants totaling more than $196 million from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund, part of his Better Internet program.

Internet service providers that received grant funding will also contribute more than $190 million in matching funds.

The awards announced Tuesday are the result of a bipartisan agreement signed into law by Beshear in April 2021 that allocated $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund for the construction of high-speed internet infrastructure to connect areas currently without access.

In June 2022, Beshear announced the first round of awards from the fund, totaling $89.1 million.

Combined with matching funds, more than $203 million was committed to ensure access for more than 34,000 families and businesses.

In November 2022, he announced applications were open for the second round of Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund awards.

“On behalf of Todd County Fiscal Court and our county’s residents, I want to thank Governor Beshear and all involved for this broadband award,” said Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield. “With these funds, we now are able to complete the coverage of Todd County from Lake Malone to McKinney Bend, from Big Pond Road to Fairgrounds Road and all areas in between. With the availability of high-speed internet anywhere in Todd County, our residents, our students, our businesses and our industries will be able to thrive like never before.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
Family of man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in Bowling Green asking for support
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Todd County Officers responded to an injury accident which resulted in one man being life...
Todd County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident in Clifty
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

Latest News

Thomas Wright
Cave City arrest 1 after drugs found during traffic stop
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
Bowling Green High School responds to alleged threat made against school
Boating officials recommend having a fire extinguisher, a throwable floatation device, a...
Barren River boaters boast safety over Labor Day weekend