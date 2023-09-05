BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A man linked to a June shooting at a motorcycle club in Bowling Green has been indicted.

Waltez L. Franklin, 30, was arrested June 30 after at least two people were injured by gunfire at Sin City Deciples Clubhouse along East 16th Ave.

A Warren County grand jury returned an indictment on Aug. 30, officially charging him with first-degree assault, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender. A separate indictment also returned June 30 charges him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Authorities say Franklin shot several rounds into the clubhouse, striking 41-year-old Tashina Rippy and another person.

Rippy had wounds on her face and neck and was flown to a trauma center. A second person injured during the shooting was not in need of immediate medical attention, police said.

Franklin became a person-of-interest after witnesses of the clubhouse told police there had been previous issues with him at the club. An arrest citation did not describe those prior issues.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.

