BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted

Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight shooting on June 13 at a motorcycle club in Bowling Green. At least two people were injured.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A man linked to a June shooting at a motorcycle club in Bowling Green has been indicted.

Waltez L. Franklin, 30, was arrested June 30 after at least two people were injured by gunfire at Sin City Deciples Clubhouse along East 16th Ave.

A Warren County grand jury returned an indictment on Aug. 30, officially charging him with first-degree assault, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender. A separate indictment also returned June 30 charges him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Authorities say Franklin shot several rounds into the clubhouse, striking 41-year-old Tashina Rippy and another person.

Rippy had wounds on her face and neck and was flown to a trauma center. A second person injured during the shooting was not in need of immediate medical attention, police said.

Franklin became a person-of-interest after witnesses of the clubhouse told police there had been previous issues with him at the club. An arrest citation did not describe those prior issues.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
Family of man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in Bowling Green asking for support
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Todd County Officers responded to an injury accident which resulted in one man being life...
Todd County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident in Clifty
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

Latest News

Thomas Wright
Cave City arrest 1 after drugs found during traffic stop
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
Bowling Green High School responds to alleged threat made against school
Boating officials recommend having a fire extinguisher, a throwable floatation device, a...
Barren River boaters boast safety over Labor Day weekend
Troopers responded to the collision on Hatcher Road in Taylor County around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
One dead, one injured in Taylor County wreck