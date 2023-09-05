BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools sent a message to faculty, staff, and families Monday night, regarding a threat made to Bowling Green High School.

In the statement, BGHS principal Kyle McGraw said they are limited in what they can share about the situation but did say the student who allegedly made the threat will not be present at school.

According to McGraw, the threat was for Tuesday, Sept. 5 and they received calls and reports through the Safe Schools Tip Line. They immediately contacted Bowling Green Police.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we take all threats seriously,” McGraw said. “It is important that any suspicious or threatening behavior be reported to an authority figure to be investigated immediately.”

The name of the student was not released.

Bowling Green Police told WBKO News they are working with the Court Designated Court Worker’s office to take the appropriate action.

