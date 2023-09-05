Cave City arrest 1 after drugs found during traffic stop

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City arrested a man Saturday after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

Thomas Wright, 65, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Police reported they responded to Grinstead Mill Road in reference to a traffic violation.

Police used a K-9 unit to conduct an open air test on the vehicle and then searched the vehicle after the K-9 gave a positive indication.

Police reported they found 39.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Wright was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday morning.

