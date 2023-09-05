Chuck E. Cheese is giving away 500 free birthday parties nationwide

The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of...
The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at various locations across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 7.(Willis Lam / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chuck E. Cheese is giving away more than 500 kids’ birthday parties for free.

The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at various locations across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 7.

During that time, every location will hold a live giveaway drawing to one winner for a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

The Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package includes:

  • All You Can Play games during the birthday party
  • A LIVE Birthday Show with Chuck E.
  • A ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star
  • Two slices of pizza per child, unlimited soft drinks, and Dippin’ Dots
  • Pizza and drinks for adults attending the party
  • Complete party setup and a reserved table for two hours
  • 100 bonus E-tickets
  • Goody bags

The cash value of an Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package varies by location but typically runs between $350-$400 for 10 children.

An additional five winners from every location will get a $50 certificate toward a birthday party reservation.

For more information on the Big Day of Birthdays giveaway, visit Chuck E. Cheese’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
Family of man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in Bowling Green asking for support
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school
Todd County Officers responded to an injury accident which resulted in one man being life...
Todd County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident in Clifty

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Larry Taylor. President Joe Biden awarded the Medal...
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
Glasgow man pleads guilty to advertising child pornography
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities expand search area for convicted killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison
PA officials are expanding the search area for an escaped convicted killer. (CNN, KYW, WPVI, PA...
Manhunt for killer expands, new pics released
This undated photo provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, shows...
Maker of rapid-fire triggers falsely told customers they are legal, judge says in preliminary ruling