Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate posted to her personal Facebook page that she will now seek the death penalty in the case against Erica Lawson.

As you can see in the embedded post, Fugate said, “Erica Lawson was arraigned this morning in Bell Circuit Court, and the Notice of Aggravating Circumstance was filed in her case, informing Erica Lawson that the Commonwealth now seeks to impose the death penalty for what she did to Baby Elena.”

In August, Lawson was indicted on multiple charges in the death of her 17-month old toddler.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
Family of man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in Bowling Green asking for support
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

Latest News

Avery Cole is a senior at South Warren High School and has received the Emerald Award from...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Avery Cole
16-year-old McKinney is being tried as an adult in the stabbing death of Timothy “Joshua”...
Pre-trial held for Grayson Co. teen accused of murdering his step-father
Over 40 students competed in various categories against other 4-H members from across the state.
Logan County 4-H Members return from Kentucky State Fair with high honors
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, was arrested June 30 after at least two people were injured by gunfire...
BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted