Doyle named finalist for Reese’s Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football great Jack Doyle has been named a finalist for the Reese’s Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team, presented by the NFL Players Association, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced this week.

The team is being assembled to honor some of the game’s all-time greats. To avoid duplicating players selected to the 50th Anniversary Team, only players who were on NFL rosters between 1998-2023 are eligible for selection to the 75th Anniversary Team.

The 75th Anniversary Team selection process will include fan participation, as well as input from current NFL executives and the Senior Bowl’s executive committee. The online fan vote is available here: https://goto.ps/VoteForDoyle

Doyle, a tight end and four-year letterman from 2009-12, had one of the best collegiate and professional careers of any Hilltopper. Doyle was a three-year captain and a member of WKU Football’s All-Century Team announced in 2018, and left with program records for receptions (162) and receiving yards (1,769) in a career by a tight end – marks that still stand today. His 53 receptions in 2012 are still a single-season high by a WKU tight end, and he holds the second- and third-best marks in receiving yards in a single season by a WKU tight end (614 yards, 2011; 566 yards, 2012). Doyle’s eight career touchdown receptions are tied for fifth-most by a WKU tight end.

Doyle was a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection his senior year and helped lead the Hilltoppers to the first bowl game of the program’s FBS era. He participated in the Senior Bowl in 2013.

After going undrafted following his career on The Hill, Doyle initially signed with the Tennessee Titans, but later found a home with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played from 2013-21. Doyle caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, all with the Colts, and his nine-year career included two Pro Bowl nods.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama, the past 74 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1,100 media members from around the country were credentialed last year. In each of the past three years, the Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 100 or more players drafted and over 40 percent of the entire draft class, which are both record-setting figures for any all-star game.

This year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off at 12 p.m. CT at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, February 3, 2024, and will be televised live on the NFL Network. Game week festivities for the 75th Anniversary team will include a formal gala event on Friday evening and a halftime ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

