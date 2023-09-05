Glasgow man pleads guilty to advertising child pornography

BOSTON (WBKO) - A Glasgow man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Boston to advertising child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the dark web.

Scott Allison, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of advertisement of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Jan. 11, 2024.

Allison was initially charged by criminal complaint in November 2021 in the Western District of Kentucky, and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in December 2021.

In April 2021, Allison was identified advertising and posting links to CSAM, including images of boys as young as approximately two years old, via a website on the dark web for which he served as a moderator.

Allison used at least two different usernames on various websites on the dark web.

During a search of Allison’s home in November 2021, an external hard drive was located plugged into Allison’s computer in his bedroom and found to contain approximately 130,000 images and videos of CSAM.

Allison also had the content or text of approximately 108,000 posts to child pornography websites saved on his computer.

Additionally, a box containing boy’s underwear, diapers and condoms as well as a silicone mold of a boy’s buttocks with partial genitalia were also found during the search.

The charge of advertisement of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

