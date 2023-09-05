Glasgow man pleads guilty to advertising child pornography

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBKO) - A Glasgow man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Boston to advertising child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the dark web.

Scott Allison, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of advertisement of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Jan. 11, 2024.

Allison was initially charged by criminal complaint in November 2021 in the Western District of Kentucky, and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in December 2021.

In April 2021, Allison was identified advertising and posting links to CSAM, including images of boys as young as approximately two years old, via a website on the dark web for which he served as a moderator.

Allison used at least two different usernames on various websites on the dark web.

During a search of Allison’s home in November 2021, an external hard drive was located plugged into Allison’s computer in his bedroom and found to contain approximately 130,000 images and videos of CSAM.

Allison also had the content or text of approximately 108,000 posts to child pornography websites saved on his computer.

Additionally, a box containing boy’s underwear, diapers and condoms as well as a silicone mold of a boy’s buttocks with partial genitalia were also found during the search.

The charge of advertisement of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
Family of man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in Bowling Green asking for support
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school
Todd County Officers responded to an injury accident which resulted in one man being life...
Todd County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident in Clifty

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Beshear announces $386 million investment to bring high-internet access to homes, businesses
Thomas Wright
Cave City Police arrest 1 after drugs found during traffic stop
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
Bowling Green High School responds to alleged threat made against school