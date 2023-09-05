Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Avery Cole

Avery Cole is a senior at South Warren High School and has received the Emerald Award from Kentucky 4H.(William Battle | WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Avery Cole is a senior at South Warren High School who has received the prestigious Emerald Award for her involvement over the years with the Kentucky 4-H Program.

She recently returned to Warren County after spending two weeks working at the Kentucky State Fair.

As a third-generation member of 4-H, she started her journey with a love for horses and ended up discovering and falling in love with the wider world of agriculture.

“When I first joined 4H, I wanted to do the horse program. I had no other thoughts about doing other things like speeches, but it was my grandmother who signed me up for my first speech and really helped me push myself to new limits,” Cole said. “And I’m very grateful she’s always been an individual who is my number one cheerleader and is there to drive me to all the events and help me get ready and so I wouldn’t be able to be here today if it were not for her and my family.”

Along with her senior year, she is also in her last year to be eligible to participate in 4-H as a student. However, she plans to continue with the organization in any way that she is able.

“I would still love to be involved within the 4H program, whether that being a volunteer club leader in helping youth at the local level, kind of find their passions, or helping with state programming coming back to be a judge for different competitions,” Cole said. “Overall helping the program, in general, is a true goal of mine because I want to give back to the organization that’s done so much for me in my area.”

Her love of horses has led her and her family to start a group called For the Love of Horses in partnership with the Warren County 4-H Rough Riders. The program allows youth in the area to learn about taking care of and riding horses.

Avery also puts in time volunteering with New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding.

It is Avery’s goal to be a positive influence on everyone she meets.

“All individuals have different things going on whether it be at home or just with themselves, and so always be that positive light for someone,” Cole said. “That’s something I try or attempt to exude and I hope that others that I meet will do the same because it really makes a difference in the lives of all individuals you meet.”

