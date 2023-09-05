Logan County 4-H Members return from Kentucky State Fair with high honors

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from Logan County 4-H earned special awards for their project exhibits at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair.

Over 40 students competed in various categories against other 4-H members from across the state.

Logan County High School 9th grader, Jace Coles, received Reserve Grand Champion and Class Champion Level 4 for his Geology project highlighting a wide variety of rocks, minerals, and fossils that he collected himself. He wrote detailed descriptions for each item in the collection.

“You have the champion and if they can’t make it to the national level, then you’re reserved grand champion so you’re the next one in line if they can’t make it,” Coles said.

Adairville Elementary students brought home wins through five of their students.

Vincent Eaton received Class Champion for his Leadership Project in raising money for last year’s 8th grade dance. Everett Halcomb received Class Champion for Barley he grew and harvested for presentation. Hadley Davenport received Class Champion for her Adapted Foods Recipe. Mason Davenport received Class Champion for his Country Ham. Sydney Halcomb also won Class Champion for her Country Ham in age group 2013.

Everett Halcomb said that his involvement in 4-H is a stepping stone toward participation in Future Farmer of America (FFA) when he starts high school.

“It’s fun because you get to go to the state fair and get a free excuse and everything and free tickets to be able to go in and see everything,” said Vincent Eaton. “You just go through the process of you enter in a bunch of things and whichever ones win at the county level get to get up to state and it’s just cool seeing how you did compared to the rest of Kentucky.”

Logan County 4-H had numerous students win Blue Awards (excellent), Red Awards (good), and White Awards:

Grace Church

Vera Fritz

Hadley Davenport

Mason Davenport

Anna Lee Robey

Levi Robey

Lilly Robey

Henry Hughes

Presley Harper

Graci Harper

Delaney Wright

Vincent Eaton

Everett Halcomb

Sydney Halcomb

Lizzie Halcomb

Jace Coles

Riley Gant

You can check out some of these award-winning projects on the Logan County 4-H Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.