One dead, one injured after wreck in Taylor County

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is dead and another is seriously injured after an overnight single-vehicle collision in Taylor County.

Kentucky State Police say troopers responded to the collision on Hatcher Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Preliminary investigation revealed to KSP that Joseph Bott, 42, was driving west on Hatcher Road in a Honda Pioneer UTV when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn.

Bott was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned.

Bott was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Taylor County Coroner, according to KSP.

A passenger in Bott’s vehicle, Jeremy Wood, 42, was also taken to Taylor Regional Hospital and then airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital with serious injuries.

Kentucky State Police says the collision is still under investigation.

